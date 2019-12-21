CPUchain Market Capitalization Tops $9,544.00 (CPU)

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, CPUchain has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. CPUchain has a market cap of $9,544.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00186671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.01195034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120042 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain was first traded on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 12,056,298 coins. The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain. The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain.

CPUchain Coin Trading

CPUchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPUchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPUchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPUchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.