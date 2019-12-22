CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised CRA International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CRA International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of CRAI opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.48 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that CRA International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $35,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CRA International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 77,013 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 320,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,622 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

