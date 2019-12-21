Craig Hallum Boosts Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Price Target to $14.00

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Telaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Telaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.96.

NYSE:TLRA traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. 2,702,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,746. Telaria has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $390.27 million, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Telaria will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telaria by 45.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 167,645 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 2nd quarter worth $1,421,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Telaria by 397.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 157,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telaria during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

