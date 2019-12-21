Craig Hallum Raises The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Price Target to $13.00

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut The Rubicon Project from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Rubicon Project from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on The Rubicon Project in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,318. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Rubicon Project has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, General Counsel Eve Filip sold 3,801 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $31,738.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,270.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,037 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $38,130.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 376,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,397 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the third quarter worth $126,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel