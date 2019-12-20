CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD-B) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD-B) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19, approximately 2,212 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

CRD-B Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRD-B)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

