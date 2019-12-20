Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives $427.40 Average PT from Analysts

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $427.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $410.61 per share, for a total transaction of $513,262.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brett A. Roberts sold 9,937 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.63, for a total transaction of $4,249,359.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 295,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,089,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,336,000 after acquiring an additional 130,573 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 149,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,369,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,155,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 553.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 83,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $446.28 on Tuesday. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $356.12 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

