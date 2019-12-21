Credit Suisse Group Cuts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $163.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $192.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut F5 Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.18.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.32. 1,669,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,225. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $173.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,818.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,587 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,026,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

