Credit Suisse Group Increases Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $160.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

DHR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

DHR stock opened at $152.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $154.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,262,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,897,635,000 after buying an additional 686,421 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,929,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,276,194,000 after acquiring an additional 41,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,753,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,255,000 after acquiring an additional 188,752 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 38.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,135,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,328 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,772,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 54,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

