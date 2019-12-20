Creditbit Tops One Day Trading Volume of $179.00 (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Creditbit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Creditbit has a total market capitalization of $10,959.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditbit has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00063049 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00607184 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Creditbit

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Creditbit is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditbit using one of the exchanges listed above.