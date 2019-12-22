Credits Market Cap Hits $14.48 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Credits has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $14.48 million and approximately $414,493.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00001072 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, LBank and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034452 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 282.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Credits

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,982,174 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, COSS, LBank, Gate.io, CoinBene, WazirX, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.