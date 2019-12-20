Credits Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0781 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LBank, Gate.io and Kucoin. Credits has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $476,665.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034620 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,982,174 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Gate.io, IDEX, COSS, Kucoin, Mercatox, LBank, CoinBene and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.