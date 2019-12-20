CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CRH from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CRH from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CRH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CRH by 24.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

