Critical Analysis: Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Invictus Financial (NASDAQ:IVFZF)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Waitr and Invictus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 3 3 0 2.50 Invictus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waitr currently has a consensus target price of $7.11, indicating a potential upside of 1,981.14%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than Invictus Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waitr and Invictus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $69.27 million 0.38 -$34.31 million ($2.18) -0.16 Invictus Financial N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Invictus Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waitr.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Waitr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Invictus Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Invictus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -168.78% -48.18% -25.99% Invictus Financial N/A N/A -30.91%

Summary

Waitr beats Invictus Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

About Invictus Financial

Invictus Financial Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc. and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc. in April 2010. Invictus Financial Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.