Critical Comparison: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) & BBX Capital (NASDAQ:BBXTB)

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BBX Capital and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBX Capital 2.42% 4.36% 1.58% PDL Community Bancorp 5.60% 1.78% 0.28%

Volatility & Risk

BBX Capital has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.0% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of BBX Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BBX Capital and PDL Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBX Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BBX Capital and PDL Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBX Capital $961.79 million 0.46 $35.10 million N/A N/A PDL Community Bancorp $49.09 million 5.30 $2.68 million N/A N/A

BBX Capital has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Summary

BBX Capital beats PDL Community Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring. It typically does not invest in industries or companies whose ultimate returns are event driven. The firm seeks to invest across a broad range of industries ranging from service to manufacturing businesses. The firm prefers to acquire controlling interests in its portfolio companies and can also consider minority investments. BFC Financial Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.