Critical Survey: Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) versus IDACORP (NASDAQ:IDA)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Sky Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 15.52% 8.79% 3.29% Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IDACORP and Sky Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 3 0 0 2.00 Sky Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDACORP presently has a consensus target price of $109.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.92%. Given IDACORP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Sky Solar.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDACORP and Sky Solar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.37 billion 3.97 $226.80 million $4.49 24.06 Sky Solar $64.67 million 4.09 -$21.95 million N/A N/A

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar.

Volatility and Risk

IDACORP has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Solar has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.4% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDACORP beats Sky Solar on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2018, it also had approximately 4,816 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 32 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 183 energized distribution substations; and 27,569 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 558,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company's principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. IDACORP, Inc., through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks. As of December 31, 2017, the company developed 318 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 377.2 megawatts (MW) in Japan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Spain, Canada, the United States, and Uruguay; and owned and operated 196.7 MW of solar parks, including 96.3 MW in Japan, 5.6 MW in the Czech Republic, 0.2 MW in Canada, 0.9 MW in Spain, 22.1 MW in the United States, and 71.6 MW in Uruguay. It also had approximately 400 MW of solar projects in various stages of development in countries, such as Chile, Japan, Canada, and the United States comprising 6.6 MW under construction, 180.1 MW of shovel-ready projects, and approximately 250 MW of solar parks in pipeline. The company has strategic partnership agreement with Hudson Clean Energy Partners for investing in renewable power and clean energy. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.