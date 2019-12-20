Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $35.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Crocs by 1,302.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Crocs by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CROX traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,914. Crocs has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks