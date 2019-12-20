Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRON. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.22.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of CRON stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$9.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,021. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.84. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$7.97 and a 12 month high of C$32.95.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives