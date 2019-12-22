CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Up 6.9%

CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.58, 1,232,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 223% from the average session volume of 381,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $555.93 million, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 64.63%. CryoPort’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CryoPort Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton bought 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $52,219.36. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of CryoPort by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 20,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in CryoPort by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 180,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoPort Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

