Cryptaur Market Cap Achieves $1.79 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $10,377.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00038258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.12 or 0.06696724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,968,727,157 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.