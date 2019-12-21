Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Reaches $424.75 Million

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $424.75 million and $10.34 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, KuCoin, Indodax and GOPAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038930 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $484.58 or 0.06735647 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001382 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,477,625,571 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, GOPAX, Bithumb Global, OKEx, DDEX, Huobi Korea, Bittrex, DigiFinex, ABCC, Bibox, CPDAX, Dcoin, BigONE, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Bithumb, KuCoin, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OceanEx and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.