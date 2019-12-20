CRYPTO20 Reaches Market Cap of $16.17 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $13.77 and $51.55. CRYPTO20 has a total market capitalization of $16.17 million and $5,959.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.08 or 0.06392184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029933 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001448 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

C20 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,378,807 coins. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

CRYPTO20 can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.