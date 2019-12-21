Cryptocean (CRON) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 14% against the dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $66,837.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00039106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.32 or 0.06731269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000475 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030045 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.