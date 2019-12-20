Cryptonex (CNX) Price Tops $1.93 on Top Exchanges

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $107.29 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00026803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01223674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025878 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00119998 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptonex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.