Cryptonite Market Cap Tops $51,396.00 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. Over the last week, Cryptonite has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $51,396.00 and $87.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,260.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.01796039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.02615672 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00571137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.70 or 0.00643248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00057598 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info.

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.