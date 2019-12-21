CryptoPing Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $221.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 86.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, HitBTC and YoBit. CryptoPing has a market cap of $411,182.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00187002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.01199938 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00119011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping.

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.