CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is a property developer in the PRC, with substantially all of its assets and operations based in the PRC. Its primary business is development of large-scale residential community projects and the sale of various types of products, including villas, townhouses, apartment buildings, parking spaces and retail shops. As an integrated property developer, its lines of business also include construction, installation, fitting and decoration as well as property management. Ancillary to its property projects, it also develops and manages hotels within some of its projects. Its residential home projects are located in newly urbanized areas and suburban areas of large cities, and the center of medium-sized cities. While the local residents in Guangdong Province constitute its core customer base, it has also generated demand from residents in Hong Kong, Macau and neighboring provinces. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong. “

CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About CTRY GARDEN HOL/ADR

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a real estate enterprise in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Property Development; Construction; Property Investment; Property Management; and Hotel Operation.

