Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.00.

CW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $1,048,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $39,578.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,577.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 52,399 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.87. 528,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $95.23 and a 52-week high of $144.82.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

