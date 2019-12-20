CV Check (ASX:CV1) Shares Up 3.4%

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), 25,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 million and a P/E ratio of -37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.16.

CV Check Company Profile (ASX:CV1)

CV Check Ltd provides personal and professional information screening and verification check services to private and government organizations, employers, and individuals. The company offers national and international police checks; traffic and license checks; employment and qualification checks, including verification of qualifications, memberships, and employment history; and financial, business, and licensing checks, as well as predictive psychometric assessment services.

