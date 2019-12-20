CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

CVB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.1%.

CVB Financial stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $349,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

