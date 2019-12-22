CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVS. Citigroup lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health stock opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.76. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,731,086 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,578,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $86,022,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 29,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

