Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CYBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.33.

CYBR traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.44. 1,193,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,095. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $65.90 and a 52 week high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

