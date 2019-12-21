Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $116.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.25. Cyberark Software has a 12 month low of $65.90 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 161.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

