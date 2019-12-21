CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 137.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytoDyn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS CYDY opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $252.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.38. CytoDyn has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product is PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

