Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $61,320.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $61,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,962.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $10.32 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $590.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 378.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 79.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

