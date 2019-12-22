DA Davidson Increases Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $130.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $229.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.94.

NYSE BURL opened at $227.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $229.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.48 and a 200-day moving average of $191.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $2,983,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,637 shares in the company, valued at $11,860,010.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,874 shares of company stock worth $18,953,265 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,213,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,809,000 after purchasing an additional 39,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,762,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,818,000 after purchasing an additional 63,257 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 882,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,101,000 after buying an additional 197,274 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

