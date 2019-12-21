Dai Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.25 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 21st. Dai has a market capitalization of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bibox, Gate.io and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00186991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.01185907 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00119036 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, YoBit, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Bancor Network, OasisDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.