Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 648 at Goldman Sachs Group

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 709 ($9.33) to GBX 648 ($8.52) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 793.50 ($10.44).

Shares of LON DMGT traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 839 ($11.04). 224,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 839.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 805.22. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1 year low of GBX 555 ($7.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 897 ($11.80).

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 38.60 ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Daily Mail and General Trust P L C will post 4017.0001347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s previous dividend of $7.30. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

