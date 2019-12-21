Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON:DAL opened at GBX 453 ($5.96) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 467.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 448.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 379.50 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 535 ($7.04).

In other Dalata Hotel Group news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £9,891 ($13,011.05).

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

