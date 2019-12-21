DAOstack Price Up 37.9% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $11,085.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00001168 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00186376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.01183911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026260 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119225 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.