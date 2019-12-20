Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $126.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.10.

DRI stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.22. 69,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,871. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $95.83 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Motco lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

