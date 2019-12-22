Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives $134.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DASTY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206. Dassault Systemes has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Dassault Systemes will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systemes during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dassault Systemes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading