Data#3 (ASX:DTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.92

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$3.92 ($2.78) and last traded at A$3.90 ($2.77), with a volume of 659521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.76 ($2.67).

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$3.52 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.75. The company has a market cap of $600.50 million and a P/E ratio of 33.33.

In related news, insider Laurence Baynham 65,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

About Data#3 (ASX:DTL)

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments, Product and Services. The Product segment offers hardware and software licenses for customers' desktop, network, and data center infrastructure.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes