Datacoin (DTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20,058.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Datacoin has a market cap of $20,058.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datacoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005388 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001309 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011370 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053268 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.