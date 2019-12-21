Datacoin Trading 72.9% Higher Over Last Week (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 70.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $34,255.00 and $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 72.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005366 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001306 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011267 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052836 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.