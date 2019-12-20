Datasea (OTCMKTS:DTSS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Datasea Inc (OTCMKTS:DTSS)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.39, approximately 30,771 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 90,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

About Datasea (OTCMKTS:DTSS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of information technology (IT) systems and network security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Xin Platform, an online platform that identifies potential customers, and markets products and services to targeted groups based on the data it collects through security systems; Safe Campus security system, which provides a campus information platform, which is accessible online or through a smartphone application for teachers, students, and their family to enhance the communications between them; and Smart Elevator, a security and management system for elevators.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating