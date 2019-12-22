David J. Aldrich Sells 30,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director David J. Aldrich sold 30,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $3,533,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,970,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SWKS stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $119.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.01 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,657,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,441,686,000 after buying an additional 93,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,881,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,598,000 after buying an additional 239,639 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,347,000 after acquiring an additional 775,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,737,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,532,000 after acquiring an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

