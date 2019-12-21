DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 160.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DBVT. Oddo Bhf upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

DBVT stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $820.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBVT. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,609,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,560 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 245,364 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the second quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 57,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

