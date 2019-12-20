DECOIN (DTEP) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, DECOIN has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000569 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a market cap of $1.07 million and $8,017.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000766 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN's total supply is 72,321,178 coins and its circulating supply is 26,031,946 coins.

DECOIN's official website is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.