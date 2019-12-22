DeepBrain Chain Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $119,786.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00184789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.01187613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00026195 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120191 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org.

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, Huobi, Bitbns, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.