Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Barclays set a $180.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,509,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.65. 2,593,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,402. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $180.48. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

